Chris Cornell’s Wife and Daughters Write Touching Father’s Day Notes

By Annie Reuter

Father’s Day was no doubt a difficult one at the Cornell household. Just one month prior Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room from an apparent suicide. He left behind his wife, Vicky, and three children.

His wife and daughters, Toni and Lily, penned heartfelt notes in memory of their father on Father’s Day. The letters were posted to Facebook alongside a family photo collage. Read the touching notes from his family below.