Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Salary Was Shockingly Low

Gal Gadot may be the face of the biggest superhero movie on the planet right now, but in the world of superhero movies, she’s still making way less than Superman or Batman. From The Daily Dot:

The star of “Wonder Woman” was paid $300,000. Gadot is currently in the second film of a three-picture deal in which she’s being paid that figure for each project (“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Wonder Woman” “Justice League”). Because of the success of “Wonder Woman,” it’s likely Gadot is eligible for potential bonuses in her contract. It’s a surprisingly low number in the superhero-movie world, given the hundreds of millions of dollars to make and promote the films. But it’s not the first time an actor has gotten that kind of paycheck. Chris Evans for “Captain America: The First Avengers” also only got a base pay of $300,000. However, the actors in the first “Avengers” movie earned between $2-6 million after bonuses, while Robert Downey Jr. took in $50 million.

This might be the most interesting piece of information:

And Henry Cavill earned $14 million for the first time he played Superman in “Man of Steel.”

$14 million is almost 5000 times more than Wonder Woman! But with “Wonder Woman” having earned over $570 million worldwide to date, Gadot can expect a raise when the sequel is announced.