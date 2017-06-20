Leonardo DiCaprio Turns Over Picasso Painting, Brando Oscar to Justice Department

Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to distance himself from an investigation of the financiers of his Ocscar-nominated movie, “The Wolf of Wall Street.” He has voluntarily surrendered several works of art (that are worth millions of dollars) and an Oscar statue (that once belonged to Marlon Brando for “On the Waterfront”) to the U.S. Government, as part of its ongoing investigation into a money laundering operation connected to Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. From Yahoo!:

The paintings and photograph were reportedly gifts from Malaysian financiers connected to Riza Aziz, co-founder of Red Granite Pictures, the outfit that produced the DiCaprio-starring “The Wolf of Wall Street.” The Justice Department has been investigating whether Aziz assisted Prime Minister Razak, his father-in-law, in embezzling more than $4 billion. Some of that money was used to finance Red Granite, and several of the company’s films. The paintings and photograph were included in a 250-page forfeiture complaint filed last week by the Justice Department. However, representatives for DiCaprio say that the paintings were surrendered to the government before the complaint was filed. DiCaprio intended the art for an upcoming charity auction, not for his personal collection, his representatives say.

There are no reports that Leo is planning to give back his salary for “The Wolf of Wall Street.”