This Is How Much It Costs To Entertain Your Children This Summer

I honestly thought that this number was going to be a lot higher than it was but then again, I don’t have kids but I’m pretty a small child and it takes a little more to keep me entertained for the whole summer.

What do you think is this number high or low?

A new survey says that it takes $495 to keep your kids happy and entertained over the summer!

Here’s the breakdown:

$319 on toyo and activities

$176 to take them with you on trips and vacations

They don’t get into the specifics but do say that 9% of parents start saving for summer at least six months in advance.

What are some of the outside the box ideas for parents to do with their kids over the summer? Most parents say they plan 13 activities but they are out of ideas by August.

Here in Houston where are the best places to go? To do? Especially on the cheap.