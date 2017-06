The 2017 Hurricane season is well underway and the first storm has entered the gulf and it has the coast expecting heavy downpours this weekend. The major question is: where will this potential tropical storm make landfall?

Here’s what KHOU’s Chita Craft had to say this morning about Houston’s chances of being in the path of the storm:



The latest update as of 10 AM looks like this:



We will be keeping an eye out for any further developments and keep everyone updated!