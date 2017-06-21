96 Second News: ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Will Go On; Lorde Apologizes For Taylor Swift Comments

**”Bachelor in Paradise” will resume filming, after an internal investigation revealed no evidence of sexual misconduct. Producers did say they will, quote, “implement changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

They also said they won’t release videotape of what happened, out of respect for the contestants involved. They didn’t name them specifically, but it was Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

Now, “Us Weekly” claims that DeMario has been asked to return. There’s no word on Corinne, although it doesn’t seem remotely possible that she’d be invited, or that she’d agree to come back if she was.

Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Amanda Stanton have also been asked to return…as well as a few others so far. Shooting will resume early next week and continue through July 4. Season 4 was originally scheduled to premiere on ABC on August 8.

**Will Ferrell made one college student’s whole year, when he surprised her with a $100,000 check for her college tuition during his Today show appearance yesterday.

Ithaca College student Samantha Watts thought she was just a finalist in a scholarship contest to help a worthy student pay for school, but Hoda Kotb told her she was actually the winner. “I’m flabbergasted,” she said through tears. “This is amazing!”

Ferrell is starring in The House, a movie about two parents who accidentally burn through their daughter’s college fund, and the lengths they go to to make back the money. The movie, which also stars Amy Poehler, hits theaters on June 29.

**Lorde took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for comparing her friendship with Taylor Swift to an “autoimmune disease.”

During a recent interview Lorde opened up about maintaining a close relationship with an A-lister like Swift. “It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹</p>— Lorde (@lorde) <a href=”https://twitter.com/lorde/status/876956751907532800″>June 20, 2017</a></blockquote></script>

**Alex Rodriguez praised his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for being a strong female role model for his two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Elle, 9.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former baseball star gushed over the 47-year-old actress saying, “Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I’ve ever met. She’s the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality.”

**Barbie‘s gotten thousands of different looks over the years, but Ken has basically always looked the same. Mattel just introduced a bunch of new Ken dolls with different skin tones, body types, and hair styles…so now there are seven different skin tones, three different body types, and nine hairstyles. are Kens on sale with dad bods, cornrows, man buns, and more.

The body types are regular, slender, and, quote, “broad”…which people are calling the “dad bod,” but it’s the hairstyles that are getting the most attention though. Look for the Ken doll with a man bun, or if that doesn’t; do it for you…try the one with corn rows.

Ten of these new Kens hit stores yesterday, and five more are going to roll out over the next few months.

**Lisa Vanderpump is counting her blessings after a major fire scorched her restaurant Sur in West Hollywood, California, where Vanderpump Rules films their show.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said, “a fire broke out in the electrical room at Sur last night, causing approximately $50,000 worth of damage. Thankfully, the LAFD confirmed that no one was injured in the blaze, but Lisa Vanderpump told Radar that it was a very close call! ” There were a lot of people in the building at the time and luckily ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast member Jeremy Madix smelled smoke and was able to get to the fire before it got worse,” she said.

She added, “Jeremy smelled smoke, and he saved the day. Everyone got out safely thank God. The fire department came and put it out and we called an electrician. It could have been much worse.”

**There’s no doubt that America has some pretty talented people…as well as some pretty talented kids.

If you’re a fan of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ I’m sure you saw little 9 year old Celine take the stage to sing a perfect rendition of [none other than the inspiration for her name] Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” on last night’s episode.

Celine told judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B, “When I was in the car, my dad was driving and suddenly I just sang ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and he was like, ‘Wow!’ It’s my dream to be on America’s Got Talent.“

**Adele paid an unexpected visit to the Chelsea Fire Station in England on Monday to thank Red Watch firefighters for battling the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 79 people. She showed up with cakes and joined the firefighters for afternoon tea.

“She just turned up at the station and knocked on the window and said she has some cakes for us. So we opened the door to her, and then she took her sunglasses off and said, ‘Hi, I’m Adele.’ Everyone was so shocked,” station manager Ben King said. “She came in, came up to the mess and had a cup of tea with the watch, and then she joined us for the minute’s silence,” King added. “We have had so much support from the local community, and we cannot thank everyone enough.” The singer was also spotted at the scene of the massive apartment fire.

Adele enjoyed tea with Chelsea firefighters and thanked them for their work. We are so humbled by everyone’s support https://t.co/wwkBkXNvlW pic.twitter.com/7ROI3zEom1 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 20, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

**Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping away from acting at age 60, he announced yesterday. Day-Lewis, considered one of the greatest actors of his generation, is retiring now that he has completed Phantom Thread, due in theaters December 25th. No reason was given for the retirement.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” his rep said in a statement. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Phantom Thread, a drama set in the world of high fashion, reunites him with director Paul Thomas Anderson, whose 2007 drama There Will Be Blood earned Day-Lewis a Best Actor Oscar.

**Halle Berry put social media on blast at Cannes Lions, claiming she ends up being erroneously linked to scores of random men via pics shared on social media. She explains: “If I am having dinner with a friend, and a man comes up and asks to take a picture, most times I will always say, ‘Of course!’…But then that person posts the picture on the social media as if I am dating that person, and suddenly I am dating, like, 100 people. It seems silly…but I think that is frustrating at social media.”

**The first round of Teen Choice Awards nominations have arrived, and One Directioner-turned-solo artist Harry Styles leads the music categories with three nods: Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist for his debut single “Sign of the Times.”

Hailee Steinfeld also racked up three nominations – two in music (Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist for “Most Girls”) along with a movie nomination in the Choice Drama Movie Actress category for The Edge of Seventeen.

Fans can vote up to 10 times in each category per day until Thursday, so start voting ASAP. Voting is open on TeenChoice.com, or teens can vote by tweeting the category hashtag along with a nominee’s name.

The Teen Choice Awards will air live August 13th on Fox, and more nominations will arrive before the big show.

**One Direction’s Niall Horan told the Daily Mirror that he has no plans to date older women.

“Not for me. Too old, I’m 23. I’ve been so busy I haven’t noticed if there has been any more attention from the ladies. I’ve been really boring. Tinder would be a s*** show, I’m not going to do that. That’s madness.”

**TMZ claims Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s twins were born prematurely and are currently being treated for jaundice.

The Daily Mail claims the twins are undergoing a phototherapy treatment, which is designed to eliminate high levels of bilirubin in their blood. The condition is common among preemies.