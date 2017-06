Anna Faris thought the world would appreciate more shirtless photos of Chris Pratt. The actress shared a photo of her ripped husband as he and a friend set up a keg.

@prattprattpratt honey-you can't just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it pic.twitter.com/nemz0xAZ6x — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) June 20, 2017

Pratt, 37, is in the midst of filming Jurassic World 2, and is on a strict diet that he’s been documenting on Instagram.