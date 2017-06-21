Ken Doll Now Has A Man Bun! Full Ken Makeover

There are hundreds of Barbie makeovers but Ken has essentially stayed the same, since 1959! Well, the Fashion train showed up and took Ken for a ride because he just got a MATTEL MAKEOVER!

The toy company announce yesterday there will be a huge variety of Ken dolls coming out.

There will be 7 different skin tones, 3 different body types and nine and yes I said NINE different hairstyles!

The new Ken’s body will range from regular, slender, and quote, “broad”. If you’re wondering what that means, it means Ken has a “dad bod”.

What’s getting the most attention is Ken’s hair because one of the 9 hairstyles is a MAN BUN!

Ten of the new Ken dolls hit stores yesterday and the rest are going to roll out in the next few months.