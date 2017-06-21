Please Say It Isn’t Goodbye To Butterfingers, Crunch Bars, Baby Ruths And More

Nestlé just announced that it’s considering selling its American candy brands, which includes classic candy aisle mainstays like Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Gobstoppers, 100 Grand, SkinnyCow, Raisinets and Crunch bars.

You don’t have to head to the store to buy up the remaining bars YET! The candy bars could be sold under a new label and possibly have a new recipe or formula, depending on who buys the rights.

“Nestlé will explore strategic options for its U.S. confectionery business, including a potential sale,” the company said in a statement. Basically, nothing in life will ever be the same again.

Nestlé’s Toll House cookies will not be included because they’re held under a separate part of the company — as are Kit Kat bars, which are produced by Nestlé’s international arm, not its American one.

Nestlé blames this decision on Americans being more interested in healthy snack choices. Nestlé hopes to have a deal in place by the end of 2017, so if this post hasn’t convinced you not to hoard candy bars, you have time to stock up.