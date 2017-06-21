Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 6/21

June 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: beer, Cheers To Savings, Finer Foods, savings, Specs, Spirits, Wine, wine of the week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the DR. PAULY NOBLE HOUSE Riesling QbA, Mosel, and a bottle can be yours for only $8.99!

Celebrate the official kick off of summer this week with This 100% Riesling is crafted with hand-picked grapes and is exactly what you want in a sweet white wine. Light-bodied and refreshing, it offers avors of apple, lime and a hint of peach; nishing with clean earthiness. The perfect pairing with “green avored” foods, like tacos topped with tomatillos and stuffed peppers.

And whatever your festivity needs are, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Have you tried any of their cheeses of the month yet? Delish! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

