Lorde is set to perform at the Toyota Center on March 19th, 2018. Tickets are on sale Friday June 23rd but we have your chance to buy during the presale!

Visit HoustonToyotaCenter.comĀ for your tickets. The AEG Presale begins on June 22nd @ 10 am through 10 pm, just use the code PLACES

Stay tuned to Mix 96.5 for chances to win your way into the show!