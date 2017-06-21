Tropical Storm Cindy Is Coming To Town

There is a tropical storm warning in effect for Harris, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties as Tropical Storm Cindy moves west in the Gulf.

There is a voluntary evacuation order that was issued last night for people living on Bolivar Peninsula.

INCLUDING:

Port Bolivar

Crystal Beach

High Island

Gilchrist

If you have require medical assistance then Galveston Judge Mark Henry is asking you to leave.

What is means for those in the City? Rain and looks like, according to KHOU’s Chita Craft, 4-8 inches and wind.