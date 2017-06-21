[WATCH] New Game Of Thrones Trailer

We are just weeks (finally) away from the new season of Game of Thrones. On Wednesday HBO released the newest trailer for the show’s seventh season.

It starts with Sansa and the voice of Littlefinger giving her advice and moves to the wall, to Kings Landing and Dragon Stone. It gives us a glimpse into the big war that will be coming in this season and in the eighth and final Season.

The only dialogue in the whole thing is voice overs including Jon Snow pleading for families to fight together and then end with Sansa reading the “Lone Wolf” from the first book “A Song of Ice And Fire.” Also, there are Dragons. That never gets old.

This has those of us here that watch the show (most of us) so pumped up.