Why This Bride Ended up in the Back of a Police Car on Her Wedding Day

The last thing one South Carolina bride Kelly Bushey Walker had planned for her wedding day was ending up in the backseat of a police car…

Walker and her bridal party were on their way to the ceremony in a rented limo, after it BROKE DOWN on the side of the road. She told Inside Edition, “My worry then turned into fear when our limo broke down on the side of the road, 30 minutes away from the chapel.”

According to People, after trying to hail a bus with her bridesmaids, that’s when Deputy Taylor East of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office saw her stranded on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

“[He asked if] we were okay and wanted to know what was going on,” she said. “We asked him if he could drive me so that none of my guests would see me before getting to the chapel.” He agreed and got her there 10 minutes before the ceremony was set to begin!

She added: “I had to laugh — I honestly couldn’t believe it was happening. [Deputy East] saved the day and gave us a memory that we will tell for years to come. My wedding day was the best day of my life, even with the ups and downs. I couldn’t have had more fun.”

