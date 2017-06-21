How Your Flood Insurance Is Affected By Tropical Storm Cindy

With the storm already on it’s path most insurance providers’ policies don’t take effect until 30 days after purchase. According to FEMA there are exceptions.

They include, according to ABC 13

Policies purchased in connection with making, increasing, extending or renewing a home loan.

Changes to area flood maps that could waive the waiting period.

But what is the best thing to do is ask your insurance policy if you qualify for immediate coverage.

Some people are required to have flood insurance while others are NOT.

According to ABC 13‘s website

Flood insurance is mandatory when:

You own a home or business in a high-risk area, sometimes known as a Special Flood Hazard Area.

You have a mortgage from a federally-regulated or insured lender.

