96 Second News: New ‘GoT’ Trailer; George Clooney A Billionaire; Baby #3 For Kim And Kanye?

**HBO released a new trailer for season 7 of Game of Thrones on Wednesday, June 21, and the heart-racing teaser begins with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) walking away from Winterfell, as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) advises her, “Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere, always — in your mind.”

Cue the battle scenes, dragons, fiery arrows, and a wheelchair-bound Bran Stark (Issac Hempstead Wright) embracing his newfound identity as the Three-Eyed Raven.

Sansa then closes the trailer with Jon Snow’s invaluable message: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the wolf dies but the pack survives.”

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

**George Clooney just sold his Casamigos tequila company with Rande Gerber for a cool $1 billion to Diageo, a British beverage company.

The friends started the ultra-premium tequila brand as a passion project in 2013 and were surprised by its success themselves.

“We created Casamigos Tequila 4 years ago for us to drink personally and selling it for 1 billion dollars is something we never could have imagined,” Gerber, 55, told Us Weekly in a statement. “We remain committed to our brand and look forward to our future with Diageo and continuing our work with our dedicated and passionate Casamigos team.”

Although Clooney and Gerber will still be involved with the tequila company following the sale, which is expected to close during the second half of 2017, the actor will now have time to focus on his other babies.

**Ready for baby No. 3?

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have allegedly hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

Kim has been open about the struggles with her previous two pregnancies, and how it could be life-threatening for her to give birth to another child.

Apparently the couple found the surrogate through an agency, and agreed to pay her $45,000 total in 10 installments, according to TMZ. The woman will also receive additional compensation if she delivers multiples or loses reproductive organs.

**The world almost missed out on seeing Alicia Silverstone star as Cher in the classic Clueless.

Silverstone revealed that her iconic ‘90s hit film almost didn’t happen because studios at the time doubted audiences wanted to see a movie about a young girl.

“One studio said no to it,” Silverstone recalls in an interview with Variety. “Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, ‘We don’t think anybody is going to care. It’s not going to sell tickets.’”

Despite the near miss, Silverstone says the movie “changed my life” and she is now incredibly proud of her involvement.

Ashton Kutcher vividly remembers both of his first kisses with wife Mila Kunis.

The actor starred on That ’70s Show opposite Kunis when he was 19 and she was 14, years before they would begin dating and later marry. At the time, Kutcher wasn’t attracted to Kunis romantically, but rather looked at her like a little sister.

In a new interview, Ashton said, “I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss on the show. We have our first kiss like memorialized on the TV show.”

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ It was really awkward,” he said and exclaimed, “She was 14! She was like my little sister.”

Kelly Clarkson helped out with one fan’s marriage proposal after a show in Vegas on Wednesday night. Alex Malerba shared photos and a video on his Instagram of the proposal with the help of Kelly herself.

“Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” Malerba excitedly captioned the posts.

In the video, Clarkson get in between the couple to pose for a photo before Malerba drops down to one knee to ask the big question.

**A Cypress mom has undergone eight surgeries to look like first lady Melania Trump…

According to the Houston Chronicle, Claudia Sierra, (who is a cancer survivor) turned to renowned Houston plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose to do the procedures. In a media statement she said, “I want to feel like the first lady that I know I am inside.”

Her scheduled procedures include a revision breast reconstruction, revision rhinoplasty, tummy tuck, liposuction, Brazilian butt lift, eyelid lift, Botox, fillers, and unspecified injectable treatments. Sierra’s “Melania Makeover” is slated to air on Inside Edition this fall.

**Kate Beckinsale isn’t single anymore. She is dating a guy half her age, and his name is Matt Rife. He’s 21, Kate is 43, and apparently his biggest claim to fame right now is being on “MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” and they’ve been together a few months now.

A source says, quote, “Everyone in Kate’s circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy. Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person.”

In a recent Instagram post [standing next to a sign for a Senior Citizens Center] he said, quote, “Age is just a number. Find someone you love, and take their breath away…even if that means putting a kink in their oxygen tank cord. #LifeAlertTypeOfLove”. He later deleted it.

**53 year old actress Courtney Cox says she regrets the stuff that she did to her face to try to fight aging…things like injections and fillers, because it ended up making her look worse.

She says, quote, “I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing. That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.

“The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh [shoot], this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. One friend [told me], ‘Whoa, no more!'”

Fortunately, she was able to fix it by having the fillers dissolved. She says, quote, “I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

**Christina Perri announced her engagement to her boyfriend, entertainment reporter and TV personality Paul Costabile, late last night.

“Paul asked me to marry him tonight and i said yes!” the singer, 30, shared on social media. The bride-to-be also debuted her wrapped V-shaped diamond engagement ring. “I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago. I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!!!” Costabile shared on Instagram and Twitter. Perri previously dated Broadway actor Steve Kazee, who she duets with on her hit 2011 single, “A Thousand Years.”

The happy news comes just one day after Perri’s powerful 2011 single “Arms” made a comeback in the iTunes Top 40 after a super emotional performance of the song by a 13-year-old girl named Evie Clair on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent.

**Jimmy Fallon is working on his second illustrated story, Everything is Mama. Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group announced. The book is scheduled for October 10th and is being billed by Macmillan as a “hilarious ode” to motherhood, told from the baby’s point of view.

Fallon’s Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada was a bestseller published in 2015. Miguel Ordonez is the illustrator for both releases. Fallon, 42, is the father of two girls, Winnie Rose and Frances Cole.

**The Sun claims Ed Sheeran‘s backstage rider has been released online. He requests his dressing room be stocked with Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, honey and squash.