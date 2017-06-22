This Is Why One State Is Banning The Sell Of Cell Phones To Kids Under 13

In Colorado there is a group called Parents Against Underage Smartphones and they want to ban the sale of cell phones to kids under 13. He told USA Today, quote, “Eventually kids are going to get phones and join the world, and I think we all know that, but little children, there’s just no good that comes from that.” How would they manage this? How would they insure the age of the owner? Well, apparently the ban would require the retailers to ask the customer how old the primary user is and submit a monthly report that says they did this for all buyers. If they do sell to underage buyers they face a warning and then fines.