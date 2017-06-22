How Good Are You At Singing ‘Despacito?’ Take The Despacito Challenge

Lauren Kelly June 22, 2017 6:41 AM By Lauren Kelly
THE song of the summer so far is the megahit- ‘Despacito‘ by Luis Fonsi/Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, but as catchy as the song is…the lyrics are super hard to recite if you’re first language isn’t Spanish!

We saw the video a few weeks ago of Justin (live in concert) admitting he doesn’t even know all the words, and my sister just posted this funny video of the Backstreet Boys totally screwing up the words, lol.

Sooooo, I’ve been trying to learn the words **JUST BECAUSE I WANT TO LEARN THEM!** but it’s been way tougher than I thought! A friend of mine sent me this to try and help with the process:

How well can YOU recite the song’s quick lyrics??

