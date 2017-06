Luke Bryan is expected to bring the house down when he performs at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on September 22nd.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 23rd at 10 am but we have your way into the presale –

Just visit http://livemu.sc/2rG80J7 and use the code: MIX to buy your tickets now!

Stay tuned to Mix 96.5 for your chance to win your way into the show!