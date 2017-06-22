Texans Fans Come Up Short In The Most Recent NFL Study

Who has the best fans in the NFL? According to a new survey from Emory University, the answer is…NOT Texans fans!

We need to do better, Houston! And unfortunately, it’s not gonna be easy.

In the survey, they used three criteria: Fan Equity (home game revenues), Social Media Equity (support exhibited by joining social media communities), and Road Equity (how teams draw on the road after adjusting for team performance). Here are the breakdowns…

Texans fans are LAST in Road Equity. Which means either 1. no one from Houston travels to see the team on the road OR 2. no one outside of Houston cares about watching the Texans.

So, gas up the truck. Head out on the road. And let’s just start calling the team THE OILERS again!