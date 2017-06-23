167 People Pay It Forward At A McDonalds

It was just your average Father’s Day in Scottsburg, Indiana and Hunter Hostetler was working as a cashier at McDonald’s just like he had been since October. That’s when a woman came through the drive-thru and noticed the car behind her had four kids and a man in it. So she offered to pay for his food, $36 worth and asked Hunter to tell the man “Happy Father’s Day”. That started a domino effect that Hunter said “snowballed until we closed”.

How many times? 167 people paid it forward on Father’s Day!

He told ABC news that even when the last customer came, they still wanted to help, quote, “The last customer who came through even asked if there was another car and I said, ‘Ma’am I’m sorry you’re our last customer for the night. We’re closing.’”

Just goes to show one simple act can make all the difference for someone. Even someone you don’t know.