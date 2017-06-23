96 Second News: DeMario Jackson NOT Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’; Bill Cosby Wants To Educate You

**DeMario Jackson is done with Bachelor Nation for now. The 30-year-old is not planning to return to film Bachelor in Paradise season 4, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The Bachelorette alum, who competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season 13, was invited back to the ABC summer dating show after Warner Bros. found no evidence of alleged misconduct — but he plans to decline the offer, sources say.

“DeMario does not feel it is a good idea for him to go back on the show, he is taking time away to focus on himself,” one insider tells Us. “What he went through was very difficult, and he doesn’t feel it is in best interest to go back at this time.”

**Harry Styles’ stepfather Robin Twist has died after a “long cancer battle.” He was 57.

The singer acted as the best man at Robin’s wedding to his mom, Anne Cox, in Congleton, Cheshire, in 2013. Robin and Anne had just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. The pair got married in a gap in Harry’s touring schedule with One Direction in Lisbon and Mexico City on the group’s Take Me Home Tour.

Robin Twist has two children from a previous marriage, Mike and Amy. He helped raise Harry and his sister Gemma when they were teenagers after he and Anne started dating.

Even his 1D ex band members expressed their condolences…

Harry my heart really goes out to you such an extremely sad day for us all who knew Robin. What a kind, gentle and beautiful soul, a true rarity to find in today's world. Sometimes they really do take the best of us far too soon. X A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

very sad to hear about the loss of Robin . For those who had the pleasure of knowing Robin will know that he was the nicest , kindest, most generous , hilariously funny guy you'll have met . He always had a smile on his face even when he was battling the terrible illness . Love ya H . Please give your mum and the rest of the family a massive hug from my family . A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Devastated to hear the news about Robin . He was the such a lovely kind and funny guy. Sending all my love to the whole family. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2017

**A Rihanna fan recently reached out to the star on for help and the singer delivered some incredible breakup wisdom.

Over Twitter direct message, the fan asked RiRi, “How did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling.”

A few hours later Rihanna responded with:

**Bill Cosby is planning a series of town halls this summer to educate young people about sexual assault, according to TMZ.

Cosby’s spokespeople Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson told Good Day Alabama that the 79-year-old comedian hopes to teach kids how to handle themselves when they’re out and about and prevent themselves from being accused of assault.

Wyatt said: “This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

Cosby avoided conviction in his own sexual assault trial after the jury deadlocked and a mistrial was declared. He has been accused of drugging and assaulting dozens of women, but due to statute of limitations, he cannot be tried in most cases.

**The world almost missed out on seeing Alicia Silverstone star as Cher in the classic Clueless.

Silverstone revealed that her iconic ‘90s hit film almost didn’t happen because studios at the time doubted audiences wanted to see a movie about a young girl.

“One studio said no to it,” Silverstone recalls in an interview with Variety. “Those people now kick themselves that they were not part of that film. They were like, ‘We don’t think anybody is going to care. It’s not going to sell tickets.’”

Despite the near miss, Silverstone says the movie “changed my life” and she is now incredibly proud of her involvement.

**Ashton Kutcher vividly remembers both of his first kisses with wife Mila Kunis.

The actor starred on That ’70s Show opposite Kunis when he was 19 and she was 14, years before they would begin dating and later marry. At the time, Kutcher wasn’t attracted to Kunis romantically, but rather looked at her like a little sister.

In a new interview, Ashton said, “I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss on the show. We have our first kiss like memorialized on the TV show.”

“It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ It was really awkward,” he said and exclaimed, “She was 14! She was like my little sister.”

**”Wonder Woman” is about to become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman. The current #1 is “Mamma Mia!“, which made $609.8 million in 2008. “Wonder Woman,” directed by Patty Jenkins, should surpass that today, if it didn’t do it yesterday. The overall record is still held by the ANIMATED flick “Kung Fu Panda 2“, which made $665.7 million.

The fifth “Transformers” movie is in theaters this week, as well as “The Last Knight” featuring Anthony Hopkins.

**Julia Roberts lost her pet chocolate lab, Major, recently. But thankfully, the dog is back safe and sound thanks to a neighbor and an app.

Someone in her community found Major, and then posted about it in the app ‘Nextdoor,’ which is an online social network specifically for neighbors. ulia and her husband responded, and they met up with the neighbor to bring Major home.

**The SOCKS WITH SANDALS look just showed up in three different fashion shows in Paris this week, including one for Louis Vuitton. Yes, models walked down the catwalk showing off that combo.

A step into Summer.

**Someone posted a list of the one BIG thing each state has that’s bigger than any other state. Like in Illinois, it’s the biggest rocking chair. And New York has the biggest butter sculpture. Here are some of the weirdest things on the list:

For Texas, it’s the largest gathering of people dressed as turkeys, Wisconsin has the largest lawn mower parade, Kentucky holds the record for largest game of ‘Secret Santa,’ and Florida has the largest collection of flamingo-related items.

Pennsylvania has the largest gathering of furries, Vermont has the largest softball tournament played in snow, New Jersey has the largest beer can collection, Rhode Island has the largest sock, and Ohio has the largest collection of Troll dolls.