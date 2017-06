Loki is the mythical brother of Thor, the future ruler of Asgard. He’s also a cat who can do mythical things you would never expect, if he weren’t a cat and cats are crazy.

The video shows (granted vertically instead of horizontally) Loki sneaking up to a dresser to find a comfy spot to sleep. Opens the drawer, climbs in and shuts it so he can have some peace and quiet.

Imagine if you were going in there to get your underwear and there is Loki.