Couple Arrested After Mom Breastfeeds Baby While Drinking And Smoking at Bar

An Alabama couple (where else?) was arrested after they brought their infant daughter to an Indiana bar, where her mother allegedly breastfed her while drinking beer and offered to have sex with people who would buy her more alcohol, authorities said.

Shari Tremba, 42, and Michael Trosclair, 45, were in town for a work conference when they went to the Wild Beaver Saloon in Indianapolis.

Tremba allegedly drank beer as she spoke to the police, who said her “breath and person” smelled of alcohol, and that she had to be asked several times who she was and where she was from. She had been at the bar drinking since 10:30 p.m., and was eventually kicked out and told to stay outside the roped area. Trosclair approached police as they spoke with Tremba and angrily said he would take everyone home by Uber, growing even more agitated when officers said they needed to have the infant examined by medics. Trosclair allegedly did not understand why there was a problem, Flynn wrote, noting: “This goes to show Mr. Trosclair was too intoxicated to understand the situation his own child was in when the mother, Ms. Tremba, starts to breastfeed the child. It also shows a lack of care for the child and its welfare while in his and Ms. Tremba’s care. Partying was more important than their child.”

Trosclair and Tremba were charged with neglect of a dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent and with public intoxication. They have since been released from jail and are scheduled to appear in court on August 3. They have not yet entered pleas.