French Fitness Model Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Canister

Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger, has died after a whipped cream dispenser exploded into her chest.

Burger had 160,000 Instagram followers and more than 55,000 Facebook fans. According to the BBC, she died of cardiac arrest after the accident despite being attended to by medics.

"Le bonheur n’est pas une destination à atteindre mais une façon de voyager."🌟 • • "Happiness is not a state to arrive at, but a manner of traveling."🌟 A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The dispensers shoot gas into a metal capsule, which keeps the pressure high. A French consumer group had warned readers for years about faulty connectors that could break, allowing the gas capsules to be expelled at high speed. A warning about what her family described as a faulty dispenser involved in her death has also been posted on her Instagram. The message said the canister “exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, causing her death”.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

Very sad.