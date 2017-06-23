French Fitness Model Killed By Exploding Whipped Cream Canister

June 23, 2017 5:46 AM
Rebecca Burger, a French fitness blogger, has died after a whipped cream dispenser exploded into her chest.

Burger had 160,000 Instagram followers and more than 55,000 Facebook fans. According to the BBC, she died of cardiac arrest after the accident despite being attended to by medics.

The dispensers shoot gas into a metal capsule, which keeps the pressure high. A French consumer group had warned readers for years about faulty connectors that could break, allowing the gas capsules to be expelled at high speed. A warning about what her family described as a faulty dispenser involved in her death has also been posted on her Instagram. The message said the canister “exploded and struck Rebecca’s chest, causing her death”.

Very sad.

 

