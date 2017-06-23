[Video] Criminal Trips Over His Pants Then Slams His Head Into The Car

I have been going to the courthouse long enough to know that some criminals didn’t even have a chance, like this guy, who was trying to get away after they broke into a car in Florida.

A car started to come down the street and that is when one of the guys ran back to the getaway car. His buddy tried the same thing but tripped over his own pants and went headfirst into the car! There’s no audio because it is caught on security cameras but it is HILARIOUS!

They stole a phone charger, some loose change, and a $500 stethoscope out of the car.

The cops are still looking for them.