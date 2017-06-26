Beyoncé and JAY-Z Take Twins Home: Report

By Abby Hassler

Beyoncé and JAY-Z have reportedly taken their newborn twins home from the hospital after a week-and-a-half stay, according to TMZ. They were held at UCLA Medical Center because they were born prematurely (twins often arrive early).

Related: Beyoncé Speaks! Protégés Share Her BET Awards Acceptance Speech

A real-estate source recently confirmed to People that the famous family is renting a 10-bedroom, 14-bath villa in Malibu for a shocking $400,000 a month for the summer. Sources say they will live there until they find a permanent home in L.A.

The family has not yet confirmed the twins’ gender, but TMZ reports that Blue Ivy now has a new little baby brother and sister.