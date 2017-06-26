Jason Cage Tries The New Rage in Skincare; Toilet Seat Covers

If your office has toilet seat covers in the stalls, apparently you should be stuffing them in your pockets on the way out. A few crafty and frugal, good lookin’ face people discovered that the paper those little oil blot strips are made of, and toilet seat covers you place down before you sit down, are the same type of material!

According to users on MakeupAlley, they are JUST AS GOOD as those expensive little individual strips of paper you use to mop excess oil off your face!??

A pack of 100 tiny strips can set you back about $8 from a store, whereas you can buy a fat box of toilet covers on Amazon for $20.

Watch Mix Afternoon Guy Jason Cage give it a test run below.