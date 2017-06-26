Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly June 26, 2017 6:15 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: bingo, Birthday, five photos, Kaden, parade, Party, Pictures, pride houston, weekend

What a busy weekend Houston! Hope you all had a good one, take a little peek into what I did:

Let’s start with Friday…we had Leann Rimes in studio, and found out we were soul sisters after belting out Salt & Pepa’sShoop.’

AH-MA-ZING.

**BONUS PICTURE** – Leann’s hot hubby actor Eddie Cibirian was with her. Heyyyy Eddie!

img 2850 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday we got the whole MIX crew out to host Pride Houston and had a blast!

img 2890 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

img 2885 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday we stopped by Kaden’s 7th birthday party and had the most fun! Thanks for letting us come by Kaden, happy birthday!

img 2902 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And since I’ve been working on my ‘Despacito‘ skills in ESPANOL, I found this perfect shirt. What do y’all think? 😜

img 2817 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

