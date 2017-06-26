LeAnn Rimes Had Sarah Pepper In Tears And Then Gets A Hug

June 26, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: LeAnn Rimes, sarah pepper

LeAnn Rimes was here in the studio on Friday before she performed at Pride on Saturday and we had a lot of fun with her. She sang “Shoop” with Lauren  Kelly and was very candid in answering question from the audience.

She then said she was going to perform a song acapalla. She said she was deciding between “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Amazing Grace” .  I knew at that moment I was gonna cry because who doesn’t cry at “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and the last time I heard “Amazing Grace” live was at my brother’s funeral. Then she said she was going to sing “Amazing Grace” I thought, I’m not gonna do it. I’m not gonna cry. So I started thinking of all the funny things, then puppies, then funny things again and finally, I gave in and the tears came down.

Let’s be honest, I am not a hugger and very very rarely do I offer a hug but I was so moved and touched by the performance and it wasn’t sad tears. I think when a lot people hear me talk about my brother or say something about him, it’s sad. It isn’t. I actually like talking about him and having things remind me of him.

Hence, the hug!

dsc 0398 LeAnn Rimes Had Sarah Pepper In Tears And Then Gets A Hug

