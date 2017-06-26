New ‘Backyard Waterpark” In Conroe Looks Super Fun!

Conroe will soon be THE place to go for some fun water park adventures…may I present to you: Chadillac’s Backyard Waterpark!

According to the Chronicle, “A couple of guys in Conroe have turned an empty piece of land into an amped-up Texas swimming hole, and in just a few weeks it’s quickly becoming a wildly popular hangout spot. Chadillac’s Backyard Waterpark, owned by Chad Mehr, started out as a hole in the ground, but its expanding list of fun amenities are attracting growing weekend crowds.”

The park is located at 16038 Crowley Road, it opened about a month ago, and check out some of the things it offers: swimming, a zip line, a 50-foot slide and diving platform, volleyball, horseshoes, beer pong, barbecue pits, live entertainment and camping areas for its paying guests.

