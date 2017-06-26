Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

LeAnn Rimes performed at this year’s Pride Celebration and before she headed to downtown on Saturday she came to the studio Friday evening and we had a great time interviewing her. She and Lauren Kelly acutally did a “Shoop” remix! It was amazing! Then she performed “Amazing Grace”. It was the first time I had heard the song performed live since my brother’s funeral and I bit my lip trying not to cry but I just couldn’t do it and I’m not a cryer or a hugger but man, she got me!

Hence the hug!

Saturday night was the Pride Parade! Hundreds of thousands of Houstonians headed downtown to celebrate love! This is my favorite picture from the night! I have to give props to my friend Brad who took it!

After breakfast on Sunday it was time to head to Kaden’s birthday party. If you don’t remember the story of Kaden he told his Mom, Stacy, that he didn’t want a birthday party because he was afraid that NO ONE would show up! He was wrong in the best way possible! The Cy Fair Volunteer Fire Department came out, tons of kids and the generosity of Houston was amazing!

Have you ever had “Froze'”? It is frozen Rose’! They have it at King’s Bierhaus in The Heights and it is AMAZING! They also have a fantastic patio and great selection of beers! That’s how you top off a Weekend!

Then I see the server wearing this shirt! Fun fact, I almost ended up with this tattoo! Seriously, my friends Dee and Sam and I had a few drinks and thought this would be a great idea! We didn’t but we should have patented our design because now it’s on t-shirts!