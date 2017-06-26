What’s The One Song You Know ALL Of The Words To?

On Friday Leann Rimes stopped by the radio station for a special interview before her performance at Pride Houston, and she was fantastic!

Aside from learning about how she got involved in Pride, what kind of home she grew up in and how she got into the music business…Leann showed us that she’s got some pretty awesome rap skills when it comes to Salt N Pepa‘s ‘Shoop!’ This also just so happens to be Lauren Kelly’s one song she knows ALL THE WORDS to. No joke, every line. Check this out:

Impressive, right?

This got us thinking…everyone’s got that ONE SONG that you somehow just remember all the lyrics somehow over the years, right?

Sarah Pepper says she knows Eminem‘s “Lose Yourself,” Geoff Sheen knows all the lyrics to Starship’s “We Built This City,” and Lauren Kelly…well you can see above. lol 😜