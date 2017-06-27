96 Second News: Britney Spears Regrets Dancing With Snake; DeMario Jackson Finally Speaks Out

**Britney Spears is speaking out about her biggest regrets from her 20s. During an interview with the Israeli news website Ynetnews, she talked about dancing with that python, named Banana, during her “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001.

The singer said that moment was “scary” and “stupid.” She added that it’s something she would never do again.

Spears admitted that the iconic performance is only one of the things she wishes she could change from that time in her career. She said, “My life was controlled by too many people, and that doesn’t really let you be yourself. In that situation, when you’re not in control, you become less excited and there’s less passion when it comes to music.”

**According to a new poll, the best ice cream flavor is cookies and cream. More than 5,000 people voted online, and here are the top ten:

1. Cookies and cream

2. Chocolate

3. Vanilla

4. Mint chocolate chip

5. Strawberry

6. Regular chocolate chip

7. French vanilla

8. Rocky road

9. Coffee

10. Peanut butter cup

**I know we’re all used to a clean shaved-platinum blonde Eminem, but they rapper has a totally different look these days! Check out Em’s new dark facial hair:

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

**Taco Bell announced earlier this year that their new location on the Las Vegas strip would offer WEDDINGS, so you can fulfill your lifelong dream of getting married inside of one.

Well now you can finally set a date, because Taco Bell just announced that their marriage chapel officially opens on August 7th.

And if you want to get married there, it’ll run you $600, but for that price, you get a dozen tacos, a cake, and a bouquet made out of hot sauce packets.

**Nick Lachey’s wife Vanessa Manillo lost her wedding ring, and Nick (being the best husband ever, dug through some nasty trash to find it.

He posted a picture of the ring among some garbage that included DIRTY DIAPERS, and said, quote, “This is true love after 6 years of marriage, digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!! #success”

The ring is a custom-designed platinum eternity band covered in diamonds, so its value goes beyond just the sentimental. Apparently it’s worth at about $20,000.

**Kelly Osbourne tinkled in her pants at the New York City’s Pride Parade because a Starbucks turned her away when she asked to use the bathroom. But Starbucks says that location doesn’t have a bathroom, and apologized for the confusion.

She Tweeted this picture:

SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the 🚽 I have piss in my shoe 🖕🏼

Starbucks released a statement yesterday saying there’s no bathroom at that location, and customers are usually directed to a store a few blocks away.

They added, quote, “We sincerely apologize for any misunderstanding and hope to welcome Ms. Osbourne back for a beverage on us very soon!”

**Jason Mraz is a bestselling singer/songwriter, but in his spare time, he’s also a very successful avocado farmer who sells some 30,000 pounds of his product per year to local California Chipotle restaurants.

Now he’s expanding into coffee. Jason says he recently planted 2,500 coffee bushes on his 1,700-acre farm outside San Diego and he has high hopes for his first crop, due in 2019 or 2020. In the future, Jason says he hopes to welcome fans to his farm to experience coffee growing, making and tasting, just like at a vineyard.

**Beyoncé and JAY-Z have reportedly taken their newborn twins home from the hospital after a week-and-a-half stay, according to TMZ.

The babies were held at UCLA Medical Center because they were born prematurely. A real-estate source recently confirmed to People that the family is renting a 10-bedroom, 14-bath villa in Malibu for $400,000 a month for the summer. Sources say they will live there until they find a permanent home in Los Angeles.

The family has not yet confirmed the twins’ gender, but TMZ reports that Blue Ivy now has a new little baby brother and sister.

**DeMario Jackson is opening up for the first time about the Bachelor in Paradise incident, in which he was implicated in a potential sexual assault against fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.

“It was stressful — for me, mostly for my mother,” Jackson told E! News in a sneak peek clip of his three-part, two night interview.

A producer for the ABC show raised concerns about Jackson and Olympios’ encounter after the fact, saying that Olympios may have had too much to drink to be able to consent.

“It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day,” Jackson tells E!. “It was very difficult.”

The interview is set for June 26th and 27th at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m on E! News.

**Houston is the No. 1 big city in the U.S. for number of Fourth of July festivals and performances, so says a WalletHub report.

The personal finance website put together a list of the best and cheapest places to celebrate Independence Day following a projection from the National Retail Federation that American households will spend a collective $7.15 billion on Fourth of July food alone.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun.

Not only did Houston rank No. 1 in the festivals and performances category, the city got one of the highest rankings in affordability, too.