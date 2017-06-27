Every State’s Best Food Truck Named; BBQ Truck Rules Texas

The boom of two things in America in the last 5 years have been Food Trucks and Craft Breweries. You can go to any downtown and find food trucks lining streets (unless regulations prohibit it.) Uproxx has taken it upon themselves to name the best food truck in each state.

While that might be simple in a state like Nevada (Fukuburger) or Montana (Big Dipper Ice Cream’s Coneboy) where there is one major city to support food trucks, a state like Texas can be a bit more difficult.

Uproxx decided that Micklethwait Craft Meats deserves that honor. The Austin based “craft meat” truck features something that there is no shortage of in Texas, good bar-b-que. Austin hosts more than 1,400 food trucks and and Micklethwait is the best of the best at mobile meat smoking (There is a sentence I never thought I’d write).

From UPROXX:

“Micklethwait Craft Meat is famous for its sausages. [Tom] Micklethwait makes all of them from scratch, but he never uses any recipes; he simply combines whatever sounds good.”

Because Austin got the nod for best food truck in the state, doesn’t mean Houston is lacking. With Bernie’s Burger Bus, Cousins Maine Lobster, The Waffle Bus, FoodGasm and more, Houston has plenty of great places to grab a bite on the side of the road.