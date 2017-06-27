JJ Watt Featured In New Gatorade Commercial

Lauren Kelly June 27, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Athlete, Commercial, defeat, Drink, Football, gatorade, JJ Watt, Michael Jordan, video

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is one of several athletes starring in a new Gatorade commercial that states, “Make Defeat Your Fuel.

The ad, which h also features Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Peyton Manning, and NFL MVP Matt Ryan.

According to KPRC, ‘Watt shares roadblocks he’s encountered in his career, and how he’s used defeat to push himself to perform better.demonstrates that even the world’s most accomplished athletes experience the feeling of defeat and failure to fuel future success.

Watch the commercial above!

