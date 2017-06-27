Louis Tomlinson Said He Felt Forgettable In One Direction

Louis Tomlinson has a new single coming out and he’s opening up about what it was really like being a member of One Direction. Let it be know, Louis was one of my favorites, in fact, I had the opportunity to interview Niall and Louis.

So to hear that he felt “Forgettable” in the group makes me sad for him.

He also said there wasn’t a good conversation about the fact that “One Direction” was going on hiatus, he said, quote, “It wasn’t necessarily a nice conversation. I could see where it was going.”

He went on to say that he was finally gaining his confidence and then they took the break.

Awe Louis.

