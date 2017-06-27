Nintendo Releasing Mini Super NES Classic With 22 Games

June 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: mario kart, Nintendo, Super Nintendo

Were you able to go out and get the Nintendo Classic NES system last Christmas when they came out? If you were, you were a lucky one. Many people searched and searched for the classic Nintendo system that featured a bevy of the original games but they sold out so fast and haven’t returned to shelves.

Now Nintendo is getting ready to release the Super NES Classic Edition which will send gamers to tizzy to get the newest nostalgia piece. The console that launched in 1991 will feature Super Mario Cart, and a previously unreleased game, Star Fox 2 along with many more.

The Super NES Classic Edition will retail at $79.99 when it is released on the 29th of September in the U.S.

