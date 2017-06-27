[PIC] Eminem Has A Beard Now, Looks Totally Different

Wait a second, is that the REAL Slim Shady??

I was so used to seeing Eminem with his signature platinum blond hair and clean-shaved face that I was totally caught off guard when I saw this new picture of him…he’s got a new beard!

Em joined Dr. Dre and producer Jimmy Iovine for the premiere of their HBO documentary series, “The Defiant Ones,” last week, and his new facial hair was the most talked-about part of the evening.

Just a couple of guys from Compton and one from Detroit. With a beard. #thedefiantones A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Yes, that’s really Eminem. What do you guys think of this new look for him??