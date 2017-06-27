Shakira Announces El Dorado World Tour

Twelve-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and international superstar Shakira has announced plans to embark on her EL DORADO WORLD TOUR, presented by Rakuten. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature many of her catalog hits and kicks off on November 8th in Cologne, Germany. It will feature stops throughout Europe and the US including Paris’ AccorHotels Arena and New York’s Madison Square Garden. A Latin American leg of the tour will be announced at a later date.

Shakira is set to perform at the Houston Toyota Center on January 26th, 2018.

Citi Presale begins Tuesday, June 27th and ends Thursday, June 29th at 10 pm

Viber Presale begins Wednesday, June 28th at 10 am and ends Thursday, June 29th at 10 pm

Live Nation Presale begins Thursday, June 29th at 10 am through 10 pm

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, June 30th at 10 am through LiveNation.com or HoustonToyotaCenter.com