VIDEO: Dad Gives Kid a Leaf Blower, Kid Turns Into Supervillain

This is a quick video from May that is going viral of a dad letting his kid pick up the leaf blower he was using during lawn work. The kid immediately loses his mind and power trips out on his sister and dad, blasting everyone within range. You can almost hear his inner dialog screaming “I AM THE WIND LORD! BOW TO MY GUSTS!” This is the same reaction I have when I get my hands on a whip cream can or anytime I’m at one of those serve yourself frozen yogurt places.

