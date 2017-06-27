What Are Your Worst Customer Service Stories?

Geoff Sheen found himself at an event where he was in line tog et food, when the line was long, things were unorganized, and the food was taking FOREVER to get.

Did he complain? Nope.

However, FIVE other people in line did complain and ask to speak to the manager…which got us thinking…what does it take to really push your buttons and have to ask for customer service??

We’v e all worked in a business prior to radio where we’ve worked with some grumpy customers, what about you?

Like…do we have any waiters who have served some particularly unfriendly people? Or anyone at a call center who constantly get hung up on?

Let us know we’re not the only ones this has happened to, lol.