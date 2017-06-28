96 Second News: Steve Carell Is The Hottest Man In Hollywood Right Now; Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Huge Tip

**Lindsay Lohan is joining the crew of celebrities (led by Gwyneth Paltrow and the Kardashians) capitalizing on the public’s curiosity about their lives and lifestyles by launching her own pay-to-peek website.

Lohan announced on social media Tuesday that she is debuting the Preemium to give fans access to her life, beauty secrets and lifestyle tips – for $2.99 a month.

“I am in a period of renewal and that’s why I deleted all my posts from Instagram,” she explained on her first post to the site, according to People, while telling fans on Twitter to “come see what I’m really up to.”

Fans can expect to see “personal diaries, video updates, exclusive personal photos, breaking news, fashion and beauty tutorials, shopping guides, behind the scenes content and much more.”

Come see what I’m really up to 😊😊 https://t.co/wMhKaWpSIV pic.twitter.com/azpCu00l6j — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 27, 2017

**Taylor Swift made a video congratulating Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder on winning the NBA MVP award, and she claimed that SHE taught Russell how to play basketball. She also added that he inspired one of her biggest hits, because after he beat her for the first time, she was very upset. So he told her to SHAKE IT OFF.

Then she said, quote “So essentially, we have each other to thank for these careers, obviously.” But then she admitted that she and Russell have NEVER MET.

This seems like it came completely out of left field, but only if you don’t know that Russell Westbrook is ONE OF THE BIGGEST SWIFTIES EVER.

**”Bachelor in Paradise” has resumed production on what might just be the most BORING SEASON EVER. Thanks to whatever happened between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios in that swimming pool, producers have put some new rules in place.

For starters, contestants can only have TWO DRINKS PER HOUR. And food will be available at all times, because booze hits you harder on an empty stomach.

More importantly, any contestants who want to go further have to get PERMISSION first. A producer has to verify that they both consent, and that they’re both ABLE to consent.

**For almost 2 decades now, it’s no surprise to hear people talk about how Britney Spears lip-syncs. Or at least they THINK she does. Britney has a slightly different take on the matter.

In a recent interview she said, “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.

“It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”

Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0 — Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017

**Over the weekend, the Internet took notice of Steve Carell after photos of him out and about in London (and looking hotter than ever) went viral. Carell is taking his newly minted heartthrob status in stride. It’s mainly because he is WORKING the salt and pepper hair thing. He looks great.

At the premiere of Despicable Me 3 in L.A. he told Entertainment Tonight: “I am so sick of people just looking at me for my physical attributes. It’s just genetic! There’s nothing I can do.”

Honestly take your Goslings and your Zayns Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell pic.twitter.com/lUWWF2A8Ue — Chloe Gilke (@GilkeAsCharged) June 21, 2017

**While traveling on the Total Package Tour with his New Kids on the Block bandmates, Donnie Wahlberg stopped in for a meal at a Waffle House in Edgewater, Maryland, early Monday morning –and left the overnight staff a $500 tip.

“There were two servers and a cook, and he left a $500 tip for the three of them to split,” Jessica Reed, an employee at the Waffle House location, told People. “They took a picture together and he was apparently really awesome.”

The receipt, which was posted on Twitter, shows the star’s handwritten tip (with a smiley face and a heart) on the $62.75 bill.

Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse! pic.twitter.com/7OLoF2U0xr — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) June 26, 2017

**Time Magazine has published their most recent list of the greatest influencers on the internet, chosen for their “overall ability to drive news” and their “global impact.”

The publication put Rihanna on the list because she “approaches social media with the same aplomb and fearlessness that has become her trademark across music, fashion and culture.” The artist is also not afraid to shut down haters with her social media accounts.

Chance the Rapper was tagged for the list because “he didn’t need a record deal to become a hip-hop superstar, that’s thanks largely to his mastery of the internet, both as a distribution method (all three of his mixtapes have been streaming only) and as a tool to build meaningful relationships with his young fans.”

Katy Perry made the list after she completed her recent 96-hour livestream on YouTube. During the stream, the pop star underwent therapy, practiced transcendental meditation and yoga and slept while cameras were rolling. The singer recently became the first person to pass 100 million Twitter followers.

**The lineup for this year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular just got even more spectacular. In addition to previously announced performers Hailee Steinfeld, Lady Antebellum and Brad Paisley, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow and Charlie Puth will also be celebrating Independence Day on the NBC special.

This year’s show, which airs July 4th, will feature more than 60,000 shells launched from five barges all over Manhattan, making it the country’s largest fireworks display in over a decade.

**Shakira is taking her act on the road. The singer announced that her El Dorado World Tour will kick off November 8th in Cologne, Germany. She will perform songs from her new album of the same name at over 30 arena concerts in Europe and the United States.

The tour continues until the end of the year in France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and other European countries. After a break for the holidays, Shakira is set to open her U.S. tour at Orlando’s Amway Center on January 9, 2018. El Dorado was released on May 26th. She’ll be in Houston at the Toyota Center on January 26th.

**Kevin Bacon is gearing up to reprise his role as Valentine McKee in a Tremors TV reboot.(YES!!)

Syfy has ordered a pilot for the potential series, according to Variety.

The show will focus on residents of Perfection, Nevada who have to defend themselves against worm-like underground creatures. Bacon will executive produce.