Baby Born On Spirit Airlines Flight Gets Free Flights For Life

A Spirit Airline flight had to make a stop on it’s route from Ft. Lauderdale to Dallas in New Orleans because a woman who was 36 weeks pregnant gave BIRTH on the flight!

She thought it was ok to fly because she has two kids and she carried them full term so she was sure she was far enough out that she had some time. She was wrong!

Christopher was born over 7lbs and according to CNN , quote, “A baby being born during a flight is very rare, but our flight attendants are trained to handle medical emergencies in flight and they have access to doctors on the ground via inflight communication,” Spirit Airlines spokesman Paul Berry said.