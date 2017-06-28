Guy Gives Cop Monopoly “Get Out of Jail Free” Card During Arrest

Now here’s a story that’s either the stupidest thing or the most CLEVER thing someone’s ever done to get out of an arrest…

A cop in Dakota County, Minnesota pulled over a guy this weekend for an outstanding warrant for a drug charge, and the guy tried to get out of it by pulling out a MonopolyGet Out of Jail Free” card. HA!

You’d think this guy must’ve been planning this bit for a long time, and it was super creative, so it’s kind of a shame it didn’t work.

The cop did say he appreciated the sense of humor, but he arrested him anyway.

Now pass go and collect $200.

 

