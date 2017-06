A pregnant dog named Blossom was dropped off at an animal shelter in Houston last month. She gave birth to three puppies.

Unfortunately, two of the puppies didn’t survive. Blossom was hurt as she stopped eating and kept wandering around the house looking for them. But it turns out it wasn’t a sad story.

A few days after losing her puppies, six abandoned puppies were thrown out of a car in front of the shelter!

The puppies were then “adopted” by Blossom and she’s now their mother.