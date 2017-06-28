Johnny Galecki of “The Big Bang Theory’s” Ranch Burned Down

Yesterday, Johnny Galecki of “The Big Bang Theory” had a ranch that burned to the ground in a huge 1,200-acre fire in San Luis Obispo, about 200 miles from L.A.

According to TMZ, Johnny’s getaway place was torched along with other property, that’s now 40% contained. We’re told the area is secure and no one can enter for now, the road is closed. Our sources say Johnny hasn’t seen the property since it burned down, and plans to show up when he gets the all clear, so he can salvage anything that was spared.

Johnny said, “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.” Johnny goes on. “It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.

He added, “We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

