Hi there, I am Shyla. I am an energetic, curious pup and a big ball of love. I like to snuggle too! I am great with cats, other dogs and kids. I pull a bit on the leash, but my foster is working on leash training with me every day. I am a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly.

I just can’t wait to meet my new best friend! Apply to meet me today!