Signs Your Partner Is Cheating

A lot of these signs seems small or you may not even notice but according to the Daily Femail they are the first signs of cheating.

These come from a private investigator named, Julia Hartley Moore, and can I just say if you’re hiring a private investigator, odds are they’re cheating.

Small behavioural changes

‘It’s really changes in behaviour, not just one change. You might notice various changes, like how they use their cell phones. Now they don’t ever let you touch it whereas before they may have left it on the table unguarded. They become secretive, they change enough for you to notice and they might think they need to do more exercise.’

Talking about one person a lot

You may think they have made or new friend and even if the talking is unflattering and could even be derogatory and the negative speak is them trying to deflect you attention from them.

They also added if cell phone bills go missing but COME ON! That’s a given. The one that really blew my mind is the talking bad about someone!

If you wanna read the full interview with her. Click here.