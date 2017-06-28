[WATCH] Parents Give Their Adult Children Sex Advice

June 28, 2017 3:43 PM

Most of us had the birds and the bees talk with our parents. It was awkward and weird, but we were young and needed to know where babies came from.  Ever have those talks with your parents once you’re a bit more experienced?

‘Cut’ put out a video on their YouTube channel on Tuesday where they had parents give advice to their adult kids about sex and it is even more awkward than you would ever care to remember.

“How to do it right,” one mom tells her son as he turns red. “Slow. Unless passion is so at the forefront that you can’t just hold back and then that is fun as well.”

The language is a bit adult (of course), but man is it interesting to watch.

 

Listen Live